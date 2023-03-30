X

    Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Ranked No. 12 on B/R Big Board

    Adam WellsMarch 30, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 10: Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) reacts to a call during an SEC Mens Basketball Tournament game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 10, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Despite an injury-plagued freshman season at Arkansas, Nick Smith Jr. is ready to turn pro.

    Smith announced on Twitter he is declaring for the 2023 NBA draft:

    Nick Smith Jr @lif3nick

    to be continued... <a href="https://t.co/LHNtENx2ta">pic.twitter.com/LHNtENx2ta</a>

    B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has the 18-year-old ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in this year's class.

