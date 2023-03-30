Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Ranked No. 12 on B/R Big Board

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite an injury-plagued freshman season at Arkansas, Nick Smith Jr. is ready to turn pro.

Smith announced on Twitter he is declaring for the 2023 NBA draft:

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has the 18-year-old ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in this year's class.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.