X

    LeBron James: Lakers 'Understood the Assignment' in Win vs. Patrick Beverley, Bulls

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 30, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 29: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 29, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    LeBron James wasn't going to let the Los Angeles Lakers get embarrassed by Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls again.

    "We understood the assignment," he told reporters following Wednesday's 121-110 win. "Every road trip is huge, but because of our season and the way things have gone, this is the biggest road trip for us in this moment."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.