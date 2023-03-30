LeBron James: Lakers 'Understood the Assignment' in Win vs. Patrick Beverley, Bulls

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LeBron James wasn't going to let the Los Angeles Lakers get embarrassed by Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls again.

"We understood the assignment," he told reporters following Wednesday's 121-110 win. "Every road trip is huge, but because of our season and the way things have gone, this is the biggest road trip for us in this moment."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

