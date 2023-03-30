MLB Rumors: Orlando Arcia, Braves Agree to New Contract; Won World Series in 2021

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

After winning the starting shortstop job in spring training, Orlando Arcia has agreed to a contract extension with the Atlanta Braves.

Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the 28-year-old will sign a three-year, $7.3 million deal with the Braves through the 2025 season that includes a team option for 2026.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com confirmed the agreement.

Arcia, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in April 2021, won a World Series title with the Braves during his first season with the club.

