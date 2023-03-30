X

    MLB Rumors: Orlando Arcia, Braves Agree to New Contract; Won World Series in 2021

    Adam WellsMarch 30, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 04: Orlando Arcia #9 of the Atlanta Braves makes a throw to first during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on October 4, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)
    Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

    After winning the starting shortstop job in spring training, Orlando Arcia has agreed to a contract extension with the Atlanta Braves.

    Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the 28-year-old will sign a three-year, $7.3 million deal with the Braves through the 2025 season that includes a team option for 2026.

    Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray

    Shortstop Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a three-year, $7.3 million contract that includes a club option for 2026, according to sources familiar with the deal. Arcia gets $2.3 million in 2023, $2 million in 2024 and $2 million in 2025.

    Mark Bowman of MLB.com confirmed the agreement.

    Arcia, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in April 2021, won a World Series title with the Braves during his first season with the club.

