Jets 'Anxious' to Complete Aaron Rodgers Trade with Packers, Owner Woody Johnson Says

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers publicly declared this offseason that his time with the Green Bay Packers has come to an end and that he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

However, the Packers and Jets have yet to hammer out a trade for the four-time MVP, and it appears Gang Green owner Woody Johnson is getting a little antsy to get the deal completed.

"We're anxious," Johnson said Tuesday at the NFL's annual meetings. "I guess, as we look forward, we're optimistic. But we have a plan, so we're willing to stick with our plan. And I don't think anybody is hyperventilating at this point."

While the Packers and Jets have held trade discussions regarding Rodgers, a deal is reportedly being held up due to a disagreement over compensation.

The Jets have been unwilling to trade their 2023 first-round pick at 13th overall to Green Bay for the veteran signal-caller. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday that the Packers were initially "adamant" about getting the No. 13 pick, but that could have since changed.

"The key this week was when Brian Gutekunst, the GM of the Packers, said, 'We're not necessarily going to get a first-round pick.' That, to me, was a major concession acknowledging they're no longer demanding 13 overall in 2023," Florio said.

The Jets have already added wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman via free agency this offseason, and the team's offense will only get better with the addition of Rodgers, who will replace 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson under center.

With the NFL draft coming up next month, it's possible trade negotiations between the Jets and Packers could heat up over the next several weeks. Right now, though, fans should remain patient.