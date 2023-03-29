White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Making 'Very Good Progress' in Cancer Treatment

David Berding/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters Wednesday closer Liam Hendriks, who started treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January, "is making very good progress" as he works toward an eventual return to the field.

"While we don't currently have a specific timeline available to share with you on his potential return, those of you that pay close attention to our roster will notice that we have not placed him on the 60-day IL, and that is on purpose," Hahn said, suggesting the right-hander could be back on the mound before June.

The general manager explained he hopes to provide more specifics regarding a timeline by late April.

Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and said in a statement, "I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

The closer's return likely isn't imminent since he will need to build up his arm strength and likely make rehab appearances before joining the major league team, but White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn gave something of a timeline for his teammate during an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast (h/t Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago).

"We hope to get him back by June if everything is perfect," Lynn said. "In his mind, he'll be back in May. I was like, 'Well, we'll see.' ... He goes, 'Oh, I'll be ready as soon as they give me the go.'"

Hendriks has been in the majors since 2011 and has pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and White Sox.

The three-time All-Star and two-time American League Rivera Reliever Award winner has spent the last two years in Chicago as the anchor of the team's bullpen.

He finished the 2022 campaign with a 2.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 85 strikeouts and 37 saves in 57.2 innings.

Chicago starts its 2023 campaign on Thursday against the Houston Astros.