Padres Coach Matt Williams Diagnosed With Colon Cancer, Will Take Leave of Absence

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams has been diagnosed with colon cancer and will take a leave of absence from the team after Opening Day, manager Bob Melvin told reporters Wednesday.

The Padres open the 2023 campaign on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

Williams, who said his initial scan showed no spreading, is set to undergo surgery on Friday and "has the full support of the team," Melvin added.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.