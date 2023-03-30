Hypothetical Bulls Trades to Boost Pursuit of 2024 NBA Title

1 of 3

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The Trade: Ayo Dosunmu (sign-and-trade), Andre Drummond and protected first-round pick to the New York Knicks for Mitchell Robinson



Interior defense has been a challenge for Chicago. It will remain one as long as Nikola Vučević is manning the middle.

The Bulls can make their break this summer, as free agency awaits him. He is a super-skilled player on the offensive end, but Chicago's offense can function without him. And even if it were to sag a bit, the improvements on the defensive end could more than compensate for that.

If Chicago lets Vooch walk, it could target Mitchell Robinson as his replacement. The 7-footer is longer, bouncier and much more active on defense. He also doesn't need a ton of touches—though he wouldn't mind more than he gets in New York—which should make it easier for him to play off of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

The Knicks, meanwhile, might feel good enough about their center rotation to sacrifice Robinson for a few long-term assets.

Ayo Dosunmu's defense-first approach would make him a Tom Thibodeau favorite, and the draft pick would give New York another trade chip to throw in a blockbuster deal. Andre Drummond would be an insurance policy in case Jericho Sims isn't ready for regular rotation minutes.

