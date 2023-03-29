NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott to Eagles 'Doesn't Seem Likely' After Cowboys Release

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles lost running back Miles Sanders this offseason, but they reportedly don't plan on replacing him with a former division rival.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network it "doesn't seem likely" the Eagles will sign Ezekiel Elliott after the Dallas Cowboys designated him as a post-June 1 release.

