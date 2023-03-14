Eagles Rumors: Rashaad Penny Agrees to Contract After 5 Seasons with Seahawks

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Veteran running back Rashaad Penny has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency following five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, it's a one-year deal.

Penny had spent his entire five-year career in Seattle, which selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He had a decent rookie season, rushing for 419 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

However, the 27-year-old has never lived up to his first-round draft status due to numerous injuries that have limited him to only 28 games over the last four seasons. He played just 10 games in 2019 and three games in 2020.

Penny had the best season of his career in 2021, rushing for 749 yards and six touchdowns, but he was limited to only 10 games. He returned in 2022 hoping to build upon that campaign, but he ended up appearing in just five games, rushing for 346 yards and two scores before being sidelined by a broken fibula.

Given the San Diego State product's injury history, it's no surprise the Seahawks opted to move on from him, especially given the emergence of Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games during his rookie 2022 season.

Now, Penny will join an Eagles squad that is coming off a Super Bowl appearance.