Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Agree to 5-Year Max Contract Extension Worth Up to $260M

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton have agreed to a five-year, $260 million max contract extension, keeping him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The guard was clearly excited with the new deal based on his reaction on Twitter:

It's no surprise the Pacers and their star guard have agreed to terms on a long-term deal. He told The Athletic's Bob Kravitz in January that he loves playing in Indiana:

"I think the best part of being here is, I love the Midwest. I love Midwest people; my girl (Jade Jones) is from the Midwest (they met at Iowa State). 'Midwest nice' is a real thing, the genuineness of people, the way they act. I really value people waving as you walk by or smiling. That matters to me, that small-town feel, that Midwest feel.

"I said this when I came from Sacramento, who I am as a person, I love hard. I love hard. And I'm a person who really invests in where he is. This is somewhere I want to be long term. I'm just being real. I love it here; my family loves it here. Of course, it's the NBA, it's a business; I said the same thing about Sacramento and then I got traded. But I want to be where my feet are and that's here in Indianapolis."

Haliburton will play the 2023-24 season on a $5.8 million salary before the extension kicks in.

The 23-year-old has flourished with the Pacers since coming over in a trade from the Sacramento Kings, which selected him 12th overall in the 2020 draft, during the 2021-22 campaign.

In 26 games with the Pacers later that season, Haliburton averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor and 41.6 percent from deep.

The Iowa State product followed that up averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists in 56 games while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc in 2022-23.

The Pacers now have two key pieces locked up through at least the 2024-25 campaign in Haliburton and Myles Turner, who signed a two-year extension worth up to $61 million in January.

While Indiana finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 35-47 record, the future looks bright.