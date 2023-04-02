X

    Ben Simmons' Agent Says Nets PG Will Be Healthy for 2023-24 Season amid Injury Rehab

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 2, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on February 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The expectation is Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will be back for the 2023-24 season.

    His agent, Bernie Lee, told Brian Lewis of the New York Post (h/t HoopsHype) as much, saying Simmons "will be healthy to start the next season, for sure."

    Lee also addressed rumors of frustration within the Nets' organization regarding his client's status.

    "Noise is simply that: noise," he said. "It is neither motivating nor defeating. It simply exists. Ben will continue to remain singularly focused on keeping the main thing the main thing."

    The 26-year-old has not been on an NBA floor since Feb. 15. The Nets ruled him out for the season in March with a back injury, though he had been jettisoned from the rotation following Brooklyn's trade-deadline roster revamp.

    A three-time All-Star and seeming franchise cornerstone of the Philadelphia 76ers just two years ago, the Australian's career has fallen apart over the last two years. His dreadful playoff performance in 2021 led to him holding out for most of the 2021-22 season before an eventual trade to Brooklyn,

    Simmons did not make his Nets debut until this season and looked like a shell of himself when he hit the floor.

