Duke's Dariq Whitehead Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Ranked No. 18 on B/R Big Board

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Duke forward Dariq Whitehead announced his intention to enter the 2023 NBA draft Wednesday.

"I'm really looking forward to this next step in my basketball career and I'm truly blessed to have this opportunity," Whitehead said in a statement. "I've dreamed of these moments for so long. I can't wait to get after it and continue preparing for the NBA Draft. I want to thank Duke University from my professors to my coaches and my teammates—I appreciate your help with everything this year. I will forever be grateful for the Brotherhood!"

Whitehead is the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2023 draft class on B/R's draft board. A 5-star prospect coming out of high school, it's possible Whitehead plays his way into lottery consideration with strong workouts.

While his counting stats (8.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.0 APG) were not particularly impressive, Whitehead's Duke career started with an uphill battle after he suffered a foot fracture in August. He missed the first two weeks of the regular season and then missed more time during ACC play after suffering a lower leg injury.

It's likely teams will want to do extensive research on Whitehead's health before moving him up their draft boards.

A good athlete who can play either wing position, Whitehead shot 42.9 percent from three-point range as a freshman—a vast improvement from his high school days. If Whitehead continues to grow as a shooter, he could develop into a consistent NBA starter on the perimeter and has enough athleticism and strength to project as a three-and-D player who could fit with any team.

There's not much to be said about his ball-handling or passing at this juncture, and he'll probably play almost entirely off the ball in the early part of his career. That said, his improving jumper shows he's only scratched the surface of his potential.