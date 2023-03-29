    AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 29

    Erik BeastonMarch 29, 2023

      Adam Cole returned to the ring Wednesday night against Daniel Garcia.
      Adam Cole returned to the ring Wednesday night against Daniel Garcia.

      The Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis played host to another stacked episode of AEW Dynamite Wednesday, headlined by IWGP U.S. Heavyweight champion Kenny Omega defending against New Japan Pro-Wrestling export Jeff Cobb.

      The show also featured an AEW International Championship defense by Orange Cassidy, trios action featuring Jon Moxley and the latest in the battle between the AEW Originals and the self-proclaimed Outcasts.

      What went down, and how does it affect the road to the company's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 29?

      Find out with this recap of the TBS broadcast.

    Match Card

      Announced in advance of Wednesday's show:

      • IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
      • AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. The Butcher
      • Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta)
      • Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia
      • "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Matt Hardy
      • Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho
