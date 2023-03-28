Bryce Harper Hopes to Play for Phillies Until He's 45: 'I Really Believe That I Can'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper wants to pull a Tom Brady.

The 30-year-old told The Athletic's Matt Gelb that he hopes to play for the Phillies until he's 45, similar to Brady's goal of playing in the NFL to the age of 45. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller and seven-time Super Bowl champion hung up the cleats for good this winter.

"I absolutely love playing for the Philadelphia Phillies," Harper said. "I can't explain to you how much I love it. And how much I enjoy it. I really can't. I want to play here until I'm 45 years old, and I really believe that I can."

Harper, a two-time MVP, seven-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies in March 2019. His current deal will take him through the 2031 season, his age-38 season, meaning he'd need to sign an extension to stay in Philly through his age-45 season.

With the way Harper has played in a Phillies uniform, an extension likely isn't going to a problem for the outfielder. He won his second MVP and second Silver Slugger award in 2021 after slashing .309/.429/.615 with 35 home runs and 84 RBI in 141 games.

The former Washington National then went on to earn an All-Star selection in 2022 after hitting .286/.364/.514 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI in 99 games.

Harper is now working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and it's unclear when he might hit the field in 2023. When he finally steps back into the batter's box, he'll be expected to be just as good as in previous seasons.