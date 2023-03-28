Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson to Chargers, Tyree Wilson to Colts

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

The NFL Network's Bucky Brooks released the third iteration of his NFL mock draft on Tuesday, projecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Carolina Panthers with the top overall pick.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans, followed by the Arizona Cardinals selecting Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3, the Indianapolis Colts taking Texas Tech edge-rusher Tyree Wilson fourth overall and the Seattle Seahawks taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter to round out the top five.

Electrifying Texas running back Bijan Robinson came off the board at No. 21 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brooks' latest mock.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

