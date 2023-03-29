Why Every Potential Lamar Jackson Suitor Should or Should Not Make Trade for Star QB

0 of 12

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's increasingly likely that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will soon be identified by a title other than "Baltimore Ravens quarterback." The 2019 NFL MVP has made his trade request public as he operates under the non-exclusive franchise tag,

Now, teams interested in one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in league history in the middle of his prime will have to consider just what they're willing to part with in exchange for Jackson.

But the 26-year-old doesn't come without risks, which might explain why the Ravens never caved and gave him a long-term mega-contract.

Let's look at the dozen teams that generally hold the best odds of landing Jackson at select sportsbooks and run down why each should and shouldn't pursue the five-year veteran.

Salary-cap information courtesy of Spotrac