Why Every Potential Lamar Jackson Suitor Should or Should Not Make Trade for Star QB

Why Every Potential Lamar Jackson Suitor Should or Should Not Make Trade for Star QBMarch 29, 2023
It's increasingly likely that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will soon be identified by a title other than "Baltimore Ravens quarterback." The 2019 NFL MVP has made his trade request public as he operates under the non-exclusive franchise tag,
Now, teams interested in one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in league history in the middle of his prime will have to consider just what they're willing to part with in exchange for Jackson.
But the 26-year-old doesn't come without risks, which might explain why the Ravens never caved and gave him a long-term mega-contract.
Let's look at the dozen teams that generally hold the best odds of landing Jackson at select sportsbooks and run down why each should and shouldn't pursue the five-year veteran.
Salary-cap information courtesy of Spotrac
Indianapolis Colts
Why they should: There's enough talent on the roster to compete with a standout quarterback on board, and only one AFC team has more salary-cap space than Indianapolis' $21.1 million.
Why they shouldn't: They've cycled through four different veteran quarterbacks since Andrew Luck retired before the 2019 season, so it might finally be time to go the draft route—especially because they're guaranteed a shot at one of this class's top four signal-callers with the No. 4 overall selection on April 27.
New England Patriots
Why they should: Mac Jones might not be the answer after regressing as a sophomore for a Patriots team that hasn't won a playoff game since winning Super Bowl LII in 2019. Head coach Bill Belichick might not be willing to tolerate much more mediocrity.
Why they shouldn't: The Pats aren't exactly loaded with money to spend on a star quarterback with just $14.8 million in cap space, and Jackson is far from a lock to play that role consistently. He's failed to finish each of his last two seasons due to injury.
Atlanta Falcons
Why they should: There's a very good chance nobody in the current quarterback room, which includes Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, becomes a franchise-caliber signal-caller, and they have more than $22 million in cap space. They also have a strong offensive line and supporting cast in place.
Why they shouldn't: They used a Day 2 pick on Ridder just a year ago, and the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft could position them for another young (and much cheaper) passer next month.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Why they should: They were a middle-of-the-pack team in Football Outsiders' total Defense-adjusted Value Over Average metric despite getting crushed by injuries last year, so they might want to try to take another shot with plenty of veterans still in place.
Why they shouldn't: They have very little cap space at just $5.8 million, and Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Devin White are all entering contract years. Thus, mortgaging the future for the injury-prone Jackson just might not be worth it for a team that should instead consider a quick and concentrated rebuild.
Washington Commanders
Why they should: Jackson's fit in the nation's capital makes too much sense. Washington had a top-10 defense in terms of DVOA but a bottom-10 passing offense in the same metric last year. A game-changing quarterback could be a, um, game-changer.
Why they shouldn't: Only the Minnesota Vikings have less salary-cap space than the Commanders' $3.1 million, and they're apparently confident in sophomore Sam Howell. Throw in the injury risk associated with the inevitably expensive Jackson, and the chase might not be worth it, let alone feasible.
Tennessee Titans
Why they should: The 34-year-old Ryan Tannehill looks as though he peaked in 2019 and 2020, and the window might be closing with Derrick Henry now 29 years old. Jackson could push them a lot closer.
Why they shouldn't: With Henry aging and cap space tight as is ($8 million), it might be hard for them to support an expensive Jackson far beyond the 2023 campaign. This team simply looks like it is drifting away from contender status, and signing Jackson would merely prolong that process without ever putting them in the upper echelon of the AFC.
Miami Dolphins
Why they should: Jackson could be the final piece of a Super Bowl puzzle for a talented Dolphins team that can't be sure what Tua Tagovailoa's health status will look like after concussions spoiled his breakout 2022 campaign.
Why they shouldn't: Tua was still the NFL's highest-rated passer in 2022 at 105.5, and the team exercised his fifth-year option earlier this month. They also have less cap space than everyone else in the AFC at $4 million, and they'd have to surrender quite a lot without a 2023 first-round pick to throw the Ravens' way.
New York Jets
Why they should: They're a borderline contender with a defense that ranked fourth in points and total yards allowed but have an obvious hole at the sport's most critical position, and they've yet to execute a trade for Aaron Rodgers.
Why they shouldn't: Wilson is 23 years old and 22 starts into his professional career. They shouldn't be sacrificing him for anyone right now, whether it be Jackson or Rodgers. The financial hit is too significant considering the potential downside.
Detroit Lions
Why they should: Like the Jets, they have top-10 Super Bowl odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook. And with two draft picks in the top 20, they have plenty of trade ammunition for Jackson.
Why they shouldn't: Unlike the Jets, they have an established veteran quarterback coming off arguably the best year of his career. And even if they aren't sold on Jared Goff and want to move on and save money, they might be better off using all that draft capital to land a quarterback like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis in the upper part of Round 1.
Carolina Panthers
Why they should: The top pick in this year's draft is a hell of a trade chip for a team that desperately needs a franchise quarterback. And only the Chicago Bears have more cap space than Carolina.
Why they shouldn't: Jackson would essentially cost them two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore, and he'd cost a hell of a lot more than a rookie No. 1 overall pick while still presenting a high injury risk based on recent evidence. Just roll with Young, Stroud, Richardson or Levis.
Green Bay Packers
Why they should: It sure seems as though the Aaron Rodgers era is over for a team that still has enough talent to contend. They're also in pretty strong cap shape with $22.9 million available, and 24-year-old Jordan Love is far from a sure thing as Rodgers' apparent successor.
Why they shouldn't: Love has thrown 83 passes in his career and arguably deserves a shot before the team takes the expensive veteran route. Plus, they can't really do anything until there's more clarity with Rodgers, who is still scheduled to count $31.6 million against the cap in 2023 and has proven to be quite unpredictable.
San Francisco 49ers
Why they should: They're a prime Super Bowl contender with some uncertainty at the quarterback position. Both Trey Lance (ankle) and Brock Purdy (elbow) are recovering from serious injuries and are relatively inexperienced as starters.
Why they shouldn't: They paid an arm and a leg to land Lance just two years ago. He remains on the roster along with surprise 2022 rookie standout Purdy. They also lack a first-round pick in 2022 and possess just $5.4 million in cap space, so it's odd they're being thrown around as a potential Jackson suitor.
