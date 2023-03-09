49ers Rumors: Lamar Jackson Trade Not Ruled Out; SF 'Looking at Everything' at QB

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers could be a dark-horse candidate to acquire Lamar Jackson.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic reported Thursday the 49ers are "looking at everything" at quarterback, which includes a potential deal with Jackson.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.