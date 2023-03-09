X

    49ers Rumors: Lamar Jackson Trade Not Ruled Out; SF 'Looking at Everything' at QB

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 9, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers could be a dark-horse candidate to acquire Lamar Jackson.

    Tim Kawakami of The Athletic reported Thursday the 49ers are "looking at everything" at quarterback, which includes a potential deal with Jackson.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.