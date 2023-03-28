X

    MLB Rumors: Andrés Giménez, Guardians Agree to 7-Year, $106.5M Contract Extension

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 28, 2023

    Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez runs to first base with a single in the seventh inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    AP Photo/David Dermer

    The Cleveland Guardians and second baseman Andrés Giménez have agreed to a seven-year, $106.5 million contract extension, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    The deal begins in 2024 and includes a 2031 club option. Per Passan, the contract covers three arbitration years and potentially five free-agent seasons if the team picks up the 2031 option.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided more details:

    Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal

    Guardians have $2.5M buyout on the option. Total value could be $128M if Giménez hits escalators. First: <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffPassan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeffPassan</a>

    Giménez, 24, earned All-Star and Gold Glove honors last year after hitting .297 (.837 OPS) with 17 home runs, 69 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He ranked fifth among all American League players in defensive WAR (wins above replacement) at 2.4, per Baseball Reference.

    Giménez began his MLB tenure with the New York Mets during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

    The Mets traded him after the season to Cleveland alongside infielder Amed Rosario and minor leaguers Isaiah Greene and Josh Wolf for shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

    Giménez struggled at the dish as a part-time player in 2021, hitting just .218 in 68 games. However, he broke out as one of Cleveland's top players in 2022 en route to helping lead the Guardians to an AL Central title and an AL Division Series appearance.

    MLB Rumors: Andrés Giménez, Guardians Agree to 7-Year, $106.5M Contract Extension
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Cleveland seems intent on keeping numerous players from last season's core around long-term, as Zack Meisel of The Athletic noted:

    Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel

    The Guardians are in advanced negotiations with multiple players on contract extensions, sources say. Among the players they've discussed a deal with this spring: Andrés Giménez, Amed Rosario, Triston McKenzie, Steven Kwan, Trevor Stephan.

    In April 2022, Cleveland agreed to terms with superstar José Ramírez on an extension that left seven years and $141 million on his contract. As Meisel noted, the Ramírez and Giménez contracts are the biggest two in team history.

    Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel

    This is the second-largest contract the Guardians have ever handed out, behind only José Ramírez's seven-year deal last spring. After that, it's Edwin Encarnacion's three-year, $60 million deal. <a href="https://t.co/XVpEkZzV8U">https://t.co/XVpEkZzV8U</a>

    Cleveland begins its 2023 season on Thursday at the Seattle Mariners.