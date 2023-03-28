MLB Rumors: Andrés Giménez, Guardians Agree to 7-Year, $106.5M Contract Extension

AP Photo/David Dermer

The Cleveland Guardians and second baseman Andrés Giménez have agreed to a seven-year, $106.5 million contract extension, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal begins in 2024 and includes a 2031 club option. Per Passan, the contract covers three arbitration years and potentially five free-agent seasons if the team picks up the 2031 option.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided more details:

Giménez, 24, earned All-Star and Gold Glove honors last year after hitting .297 (.837 OPS) with 17 home runs, 69 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He ranked fifth among all American League players in defensive WAR (wins above replacement) at 2.4, per Baseball Reference.

Giménez began his MLB tenure with the New York Mets during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Mets traded him after the season to Cleveland alongside infielder Amed Rosario and minor leaguers Isaiah Greene and Josh Wolf for shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Giménez struggled at the dish as a part-time player in 2021, hitting just .218 in 68 games. However, he broke out as one of Cleveland's top players in 2022 en route to helping lead the Guardians to an AL Central title and an AL Division Series appearance.

Cleveland seems intent on keeping numerous players from last season's core around long-term, as Zack Meisel of The Athletic noted:

In April 2022, Cleveland agreed to terms with superstar José Ramírez on an extension that left seven years and $141 million on his contract. As Meisel noted, the Ramírez and Giménez contracts are the biggest two in team history.

Cleveland begins its 2023 season on Thursday at the Seattle Mariners.