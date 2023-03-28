X

    Julie Ertz, Sophia Smith Named to USWNT Roster for Ireland Friendlies

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 28, 2023

    KASHIMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 05: Julie Ertz #8 of Team United States runs with the ball during the Women's Bronze Medal match between United States and Australia on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Kashima, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
    Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

    Veterans Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz headlined the United States women's national team roster announced Tuesday:

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    The final prep for Australia-New Zealand begins 👊 <a href="https://t.co/zT5OeqvCoL">pic.twitter.com/zT5OeqvCoL</a>

    The squad will face Ireland in a pair of friendlies on April 8 and 11.

    This represents the final tune-ups for the United States before the start of the World Cup in July.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.