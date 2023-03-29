WWE WrestleMania 39 Predictions for Edge vs. Finn Bálor Hell in a Cell, Top Matches

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The fact that WrestleMania 39 has multiple matches speculated as the main event of its opening night on Saturday says it all about the strength of the card.

While Roman Reigns putting his unified titles up against men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is the no-brainer of an event-ending match on Sunday night, the mystery around the first main event also speaks to the strength of WWE booking as of late.

Case in point, two women's title matches, both midcard titles, a tag title clash and even multiple spectacle-styled contests were contenders to act as a main event.

WrestleMania 39 Match Card and Predictions

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

United States Championship: John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Finn Bálor vs. Edge

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch (c) vs. Damage CTRL

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Women's WrestleMania Showcase: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. one team TBA

Men's WrestleMania Showcase: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos (c)

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

*Bold denotes predicted winner.

That tag team match featuring The Usos taking on challengers Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens always felt like the best fit as the Night 1 main event given the overarching Bloodline theme of the 'Mania storyline that has dominated pro wrestling.

Zayn joining The Bloodline and eventually being the primary reason it fell apart is one of the best pro wrestling storylines ever, so he was always going to get a prominent spot on the card.

Not throwing him into the unified titles scene at WrestleMania and instead smartly looping in his long-term friendship angle with Owens was just another stroke of genius.

It should go without saying, but Zayn and Owens winning the titles plays into the possible downfall of Reigns, leaving him more exposed than ever.

Part of that theme, too, is the events that transpired on the March 27 edition of Raw. Rhodes took down Solo Sikoa, handing him his first main-roster loss—after telling him for weeks that he wasn't ready for that sort of battle. Storyline-wise, this could shake Sikoa, further weakening Reigns' insurance policies.

Despite all this, don't count out the swerve in the outright main event. Rhodes has undeniable momentum, feels like a major merchandise mover and has a ton of signs for him at each event. But Reigns is Reigns, the handpicked guy who main-evented multiple 'Manias despite fan protests before changing up his character. This close to an increasingly rare 1,000-day reign and with more stories to tell (The Rock and Jey Uso, for instance), will WWE really let the story end here?

That long-term storytelling and consistency is a theme elsewhere, too. The obvious build of Gunther will continue with his win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the intercontinental title this weekend.

The Ring General had a classic, record-setting Royal Rumble where he looked the part against Brock Lesnar and was the last man standing against Rhodes, after all.

Ditto for the United States title, where Austin Theory will have a passing-of-the-torch moment with the briefly returning John Cena. Lesnar himself sits in a similar situation, as he's likely to go down at the hands of the younger Omos, one of WWE's next foundational spectacle points for a decade or more potentially.

Even Rey Mysterio slots into this category with the way his story intertwines with others. Dominik Mysterio will pick up the win at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend in a very personal battle, amplifying both himself and The Judgment Day.

Elsewhere for that stable, Rhea Ripley figures to get the best of Charlotte Flair, swiping the SmackDown women's title in the process. The match has been done before, but the Australian's star has never been brighter, so the time is right.

Ditto for fellow Judgement Day member Finn Bálor to finally rehab the image of his Demon alter ego while taking down Edge. Given the level of talent involved, it might just start to help make Hell in a Cell as a match-type feel important again, too.

This one didn't feel like it had a serious shot to be a main event by any means, but if there's an underrated candidate to steal the show outright, it's the clash featuring a legend in a storyline that has gone on for nearly a year after the stable experienced a change of leadership, creating very personal grudges.

In a lot of ways, WrestleMania 39 feels like more than just the biggest event of the year that largely works to set up ideas for the next six-plus months, if not year. This time it feels like the official ushering in of a new era, so expect the results column to mostly reflect that, with the main event itself rightfully the most interesting thing to watch.

