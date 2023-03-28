McDaniel: Dolphins 'Absolutely' Out on Lamar Jackson amid Tua Tagovailoa's Contract

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are "absolutely" committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their franchise quarterback and have no plans to pursue a trade for Lamar Jackson, head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

"That's why you pick up a fifth-year option. That's why you—that's how you do it," McDaniel said, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. "That's why you pick the option up as soon as you know you're going to. So to, to kind of as opposed to speaking, having an action speak, to really squash any of that an unnecessary direction or chatter."

Miami has been mentioned as a potential sleeper option for Jackson, who went to high school about an hour outside Miami in Boynton Beach. Jackson requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens this month amid failed contract talks.

