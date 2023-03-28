X

    Ricardo Pepi Excites Fans as USMNT Tops El Salvador, Advances in Nations League

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 28, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 27: Ricardo Pepi #9 of the United States celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the match between El Salvador and the United States as part of the CONCACAF Nations League at Exploria Stadium on March 27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
    Omar Vega/Getty Images

    The United States Men's National Team is headed to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

    The Americans needed a tie or win against El Salvador in Monday's match at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, to win Group D, and they secured the result with a 1-0 victory. The result also clinched their spot in the 2024 Copa America as well.

    Ricardo Pepi put home the lone goal for the winning side, which was all goalkeeper Matt Turner and the defense needed.

    Pepi's moment generated plenty of reaction:

    B/R Football @brfootball

    61'—Subs on<br>63'—Scores<br><br>Ricardo Pepi with the immediate impact 💫<br><br>Watch on TNT 📺 <a href="https://t.co/2LOKrgtZps">pic.twitter.com/2LOKrgtZps</a>

    AO @AmericanOutlaws

    The ball from McKennie 🔟<br><br>The audacity from Pepi to chip the keeper 🔟<br><br>Absolute 🔥

    Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman

    The run is what makes the goal from Pepi….McKennie plays a beautiful ball but Pepi's run sets up the space, pulls defender into a spot and the finish is one with confidence. <br>Good on you <a href="https://twitter.com/Ricardo_Pepi9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ricardo_Pepi9</a>….you should have been in Qatar but that isn't stopping you!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    AO @AmericanOutlaws

    RICARDO PEPI THAT IS SO DIRTY

    Jimmy Conrad @JimmyConrad

    Still can't believe we didn't take Ricardo Pepi to the World Cup.

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    Huge respect for Pepi. Scored big goals for this US team and has done so as both a teen phenom and a 20 year old who has picked himself off floor after disappointment that would have finished off lesser players. Tenacity personified 🇺🇸🚂 <a href="https://t.co/rWNkJBEWrh">https://t.co/rWNkJBEWrh</a>

    steve ceruti @Ceruti

    Pepi was on for what 1 minute? And he scores to put the US ahead. Berhalter in shambles.

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    RICARDO "EL TREN" PEPI 🚂 <br><br>They left this man at home instead of taking him to the World Cup. <br><br>Classy finish. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutbolAmericas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutbolAmericas</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Only Christian Pulisic and Jozy Altidore had more goals for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> at age 20 than Ricardo Pepi (6). 👀<br><br>Elite company. <a href="https://t.co/QfW2jxTn5x">pic.twitter.com/QfW2jxTn5x</a>

    Bill Connelly @ESPN_BillC

    Never doubted you for a second, Ricardo Pepi.

    Monday's match didn't figure to be a problem for the USMNT. After all, it had no shortage of momentum on its side after a 7-1 win over Grenada on Friday that included Pepi and Weston McKennie each notching a brace.

    What's more, it has been historically dominant against El Salvador with a 19-1-7 record and 21-match unbeaten streak entering play.

    Yet that wasn't the case in a scoreless first half, as El Salvador tested Turner in the early going and turned away each of the Americans' chances even though the home team generated plenty.

    It felt like a matter of time before the Red, White and Blue finally broke through, though, especially after Gio Reyna hit the post with an attempt in the opening minutes of the second half.

    That goal finally came when Pepi chipped it in just minutes after coming on as a sub. McKennie found Pepi's run with a beautifully placed ball on a long pass, and the 20-year-old did the rest with the golden opportunity.

    The United States continued to control play and ended up with 17 shots to El Salvador's four. The game never felt in doubt despite the close final score, and it will look to continue its impressive play in the next stage.