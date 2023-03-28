Bronny James Dunks over Brother Bryce, Finishes 2nd at 2023 Powerade JamFest

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Like father, like son.

Almost.

Twenty years after LeBron James won the 2003 McDonald's All-American dunk contest, his son Bronny reached the finals of the competition but fell just short. Sean Stewart, who is headed to Duke to play college basketball, took home the title.

Yet much of the attention was on James:

James was the headliner, but he was one of nine contestants in a crowded competition that included a number of players heading to premier college programs.

He was joined by Stewart, Elmarko Jackson (Kansas), Mookie Cook (Oregon), Stephon Castle (UConn), Ron Holland II (Texas), Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite), Omaha Biliew (Iowa State) and Jeremy Fears Jr. (Michigan State), and each participant attempted two dunks in the first round.

The top-four scorers of Jackson, Buzelis, James and Stewart advanced to the final round.

James turned heads with his first dunk, a two-handed reverse windmill off a lob to himself. His second dunk wasn't quite as impressive, but he did enough to give the fans what they wanted and reach the finals.

Then he turned heads by leaping over his younger and taller brother, Bryce, to start off the finals, but he was unable to make a dunk on his final attempt.

That clinched it for Stewart, who will look to continue soaring through the air next season for the Blue Devils.