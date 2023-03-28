X

    Bronny James Dunks over Brother Bryce, Finishes 2nd at 2023 Powerade JamFest

    Scott Polacek
March 28, 2023

    LA CANADA-FLINTRIDGE, CA - JANUARY 18: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon High School, son of LeBron James of the NBA Los Angeles Lakers, cheers on teammates from the bench during the second half against St. Francis High School on January 18, 2023 in La Canada-Flintridge, California. James did not play. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Like father, like son.

    Almost.

    Twenty years after LeBron James won the 2003 McDonald's All-American dunk contest, his son Bronny reached the finals of the competition but fell just short. Sean Stewart, who is headed to Duke to play college basketball, took home the title.

    Yet much of the attention was on James:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRONNY IN THE DUNK CONTEST🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CountOnVic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CountOnVic</a>)<a href="https://t.co/hs2FIKNQdX">pic.twitter.com/hs2FIKNQdX</a>

    LeBron James @KingJames

    It's cool. Should have been 10s across the board! For sure. Hahaha

    LeBron James @KingJames

    LETS GO BRONNY!! ⬆️⬆️ and Away

    Meel @djmeel

    Bronny get off the ground effortlessly

    SportsCenter NEXT @SCNext

    It's in the genes 🧬 Bronny James off to a BIG time start in the McDoanld's dunk contest 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/McDAAG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McDAAG</a> <a href="https://t.co/cu7dWVNpkN">pic.twitter.com/cu7dWVNpkN</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Zhuri and <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> didn't agree on Bronny's first dunk rating 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/BO6G2OGBkL">pic.twitter.com/BO6G2OGBkL</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    BRONNY JUMPS OVER BRYCE 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/SCNext?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SCNext</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PoweradeJamFest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PoweradeJamFest</a> <a href="https://t.co/SslljDDlPE">pic.twitter.com/SslljDDlPE</a>

    J Mitchell @JustAReal1_

    Man Bronny different !

    JadenTheKid🇬🇭 @JadenTheKid4

    That bronny dunk was tuff

    The void. @christen_salem

    Bronny doesn't have LeBron's height, but definitely has the athleticism...Easily just had the best first dunk. Didn't even look real.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PoweradeJamfest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PoweradeJamfest</a>

    James was the headliner, but he was one of nine contestants in a crowded competition that included a number of players heading to premier college programs.

    He was joined by Stewart, Elmarko Jackson (Kansas), Mookie Cook (Oregon), Stephon Castle (UConn), Ron Holland II (Texas), Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite), Omaha Biliew (Iowa State) and Jeremy Fears Jr. (Michigan State), and each participant attempted two dunks in the first round.

    The top-four scorers of Jackson, Buzelis, James and Stewart advanced to the final round.

    James turned heads with his first dunk, a two-handed reverse windmill off a lob to himself. His second dunk wasn't quite as impressive, but he did enough to give the fans what they wanted and reach the finals.

    Then he turned heads by leaping over his younger and taller brother, Bryce, to start off the finals, but he was unable to make a dunk on his final attempt.

    That clinched it for Stewart, who will look to continue soaring through the air next season for the Blue Devils.