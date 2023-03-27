Jets GM: Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks with Packers Don't Have 'a Ton of Urgency'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers figures to eventually suit up for the New York Jets, but the AFC East team isn't rushing its trade negotiations with the Green Bay Packers.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters at the league's annual meeting that "there's no hard deadline" for a trade, adding, "there's not a ton of urgency from our standpoint right now. But still very optimistic."

