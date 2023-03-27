Kraft: Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants to Join Patriots Amid Ravens Trade Request

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rapper Meek Mill may be a Philadelphia Eagles fan, but he might have done the New England Patriots a solid by letting them know one of the best quarterbacks in the league was interested in joining their team.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Meek Mill texted him to say Lamar Jackson was interested in coming to New England.

"That's Bill [Belichick's] decision," is how Kraft responded.

Jackson turned heads Monday when he said he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens on March 2 because the franchise "has not been interested in meeting my value," which meant he "had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I."

Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson this offseason, meaning he can negotiate with other teams but the Ravens have the right to match any offer he receives. They will receive two first-round draft picks in return if they do not match said offers.

New England may have some long-term quarterback questions after rotating Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe during a losing season in 2022, and Jackson would be quite the answer as the 2019 MVP who can hurt opposing defenses with both his arm and legs.

Meek Mill at least put the possibility on the team's radar.