Jets GM: Lamar Jackson Pursuit Would Be 'In Bad Faith' amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It has been assumed Aaron Rodgers will play for the New York Jets after the Green Bay Packers quarterback said that was his plan earlier this month, but Lamar Jackson's trade request may have given the AFC East team another signal-caller to pursue this offseason.

However, Jets general manager Joe Douglas does not plan to explore that avenue.

"It would be disingenuous and operating, negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path," he told reporters Monday. "Right now, we have our plan, we have our process, and we're sticking to that."

