Tiger Woods, Mike Trout Partner to Build Golf Course in New Jersey; to Open in 2025

Golf legend Tiger Woods and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout are partnering to design a golf course in Trout's home state of New Jersey.

The three-time American League MVP said Monday Trout National - The Reserve will be fulfilling a "longtime dream."

"It's pretty incredible having a chance to own your own golf course," he told Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci. "Getting Tiger to design it is crazy. If you had told me before that this would happen one day, I would have said you are crazy. It's more than I ever thought possible."

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the course will be built in Vineland, New Jersey, and aims to open in 2025. In addition to the specially designed 18-hole course, the facility will have a practice range, clubhouse and a dedicated area for golfers to focus on their short game.

"I've always enjoyed watching Mike on the diamond so when the opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National-The Reserve, I couldn't pass it up," Woods said in a statement (via Schlabach). "It's a great site for golf and our team's looking forward to creating a special course for Mike, Jessica, John and Lorie [Ruga]."

Trout is an avid golfer. In a July 2021 interview with Golf.com's Chris Nashawaty, he said he tries to play on every off day while on the road during the MLB season. He added he might have gotten down to a 2 handicap at one point and is "probably shooting anywhere from a 76 to an 85."

While the door for Trout to enjoy a pro golf career closed long ago, his signature course will still allow him to create a legacy in the sport.

TGR Design said Trout National-The Reserve "will be highly strategic in nature as sprawling fairways will offer multiple routes from tee to green." The course will also "promote creative shot-making and optionality."