King on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'It'd Scare Me' Unless QB Commits to Jets for '24

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets is almost a fait accompli at this point, but there may be some details to work out regarding how long he intends to stay in the Big Apple.

"I think the more I hear about the Jets' pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, the more it'd scare me—unless, and this is a big 'unless'—it involves at least a verbal agreement that he plays in 2024 as well," NBC Sports' Peter King wrote Monday in his weekly column.

Rodgers has stated his desire to play for the Jets, which is contingent on the Green Bay Packers agreeing to a trade.

For New York, Peyton Manning's run with the Denver Broncos is the blueprint. Manning was only with the Broncos for four years, but they won one Super Bowl title and claimed another AFC crown over that span.

Even though Rodgers is 39, you'd assume he could play at a high level for two or three seasons or maybe even longer.

But this is the same player whose future has been a major storyline for multiple offseasons.

Sure, he wants to suit up for the Jets now. Nobody can be certain he'll feel the same way in 2024. New York could find itself having expended a valuable draft asset or two, only to need a new starting quarterback in a year's time.

Granted, Rodgers could offer a verbal commitment and still change his mind down the road. If you're the Jets, you'd like to have reassurance this is more than a one-year partnership.