NFL Rumors: Insiders Skeptical Commanders Sale Will Be Announced at League Meetings

Dan Snyder's reign as Washington Commanders owner appears as it will continue into at least April.

John Keim of ESPN reported Snyder is not expected to finalize a sale of the franchise during this week's owners' meetings.

Long one of the most reviled owners in professional sports, Snyder announced he was considering selling the Commanders in November. The announcement came amid pressure from fans and other owners after the Commanders were the subject of a congressional hearing related to years of workplace misconduct that took place under Snyder. Further probing by Congress led to allegations of financial impropriety as well.

In December, the House Oversight Committee released a 79-page document that condemned the team's toxic workplace and the culture built under Snyder's leadership.

Snyder has refused to meet with NFL investigators as the league conducts its second investigation into the Commanders. The NFL fined the Commanders $10 million in 2021 after a previous investigation into the franchise's workplace culture. Snyder announced following the investigation that he was stepping away from day-to-day activities with the franchise and turned operations over to his wife, Tanya.

Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Snyder's potential exit from the league has also been highly contentious. He's reportedly refused to engage Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in tales talks over a longstanding feud related to the Washington Post's coverage of Snyder and the Commanders. (Bezos owns the newspaper.)

The Commanders released a statement denying those reports, but Snyder has also reportedly asked for legal indemnity against any future potential lawsuits or financial issues that could arise after he sells the team.

Dan Van Natta Jr. of ESPN reported Snyder allegedly used the Commanders as his own "personal piggy bank" and took out a $55 million credit line without the approval of his minority owners.

Several bidders have been engaged in talks to buy the Commanders, but the nastiness of Snyder's exit and the potential legal ramifications are likely causing a delay.