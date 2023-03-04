Commanders Deny 'Blatantly False' Rumor About Jeff Bezos, Dan Snyder, Potential Sale

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have denied a report by A.J. Perez of Front Office Sport that the sale of the team was at a "stalemate," releasing a statement Friday via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

"Front Office Sports tonight posted a blatantly false report regarding the ongoing process involving a potential Commanders transaction. The team will continue its efforts to protect the confidentiality and integrity of its process. Upon the conclusion of the process, the position of the Commanders will be announced by the team. Transactions of this nature are highly confidential, and few people are involved in the inner workings. As such, anonymously sourced stories purporting to be factual should not be believed."

Perez reported talks over sale of the team have stalled partially because of owner Daniel Snyder's reluctance to sell to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported last month that Snyder prevented Bezos from entering the bidding.

Snyder reportedly has a grudge against Bezos due to his ownership of the Washington Post.

According to Perez, Bezos could still buy the team if NFL owners "make a clear signal that they're serious about" forcing Snyder out. ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. reported this week that Snyder is under federal investigation because of a "secret" $55 million loan taken out without the knowledge of his minority partners.

Snyder was also under investigation by the United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform after allegedly overseeing a toxic workplace environment.

In November, Snyder announced he was considering a sale of the team. Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Post reported Feb. 25 that NBA governors Tilman Fertitta and Josh Harris were in the running to buy the organization.

Snyder is reportedly holding out for $7 billion, per Perez.