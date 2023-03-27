Patrick Beverley on His 'Too Small' Gesture to LeBron James: 'I Was Just Having Fun'

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Bulls guard Patrick Beverley relished the opportunity to take on his former team when Chicago visited the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

And he enjoyed every second as his team handed the Lakers a 118-108 loss, spoiling LeBron James' return to action after being out nearly a month with a foot injury.

Beverley, 34, finished with just 10 points but had the highlight of the afternoon after he scored on James and then gave the four-time MVP the "too little" celebration, to the pleasure of Bulls Twitter.

"I do it to everybody," Beverley said of the celebration. "I was just having fun, getting lost in the game. We're not construction workers. We're not guys who have to get up at 4 o'clock in the morning. We're professional basketball players. It's all about having fun. That's what I tried to do."

An 11-year NBA veteran, Beverley played 45 games with the Lakers this year after being traded to the organization in the offseason. He averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while with the team.

He was traded to the Orlando Magic in a four-team trade that included the Clippers and Nuggets ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 9. Beverley eventually agreed to a buyout with the Magic and signed with Chicago, his hometown team.

There is a bit of beef between the two sides after Beverley said he hopes to knock the Lakers out of the playoffs after he signed with Chicago in February.

The Bulls currently sit in the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, the final place in the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the Lakers are also still battling for their playoff lives, as they are currently the No. 9 seed in the West following the loss to Chicago.