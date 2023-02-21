Patrick Beverley Hopes to Help Knock Lakers Out of Playoffs After Signing with Bulls

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have 23 games remaining to make up the two-game deficit they are facing to reach the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, but Patrick Beverley will have more than one goal while playing out the rest of the season on his new team.

During an appearance on The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone (4:20 mark), the guard pointed out the Bulls still play the Los Angeles Lakers two more times.

He said his mindset will be to "knock them out of the playoffs" when he takes the court against his former team.

Beverley started the season on the Lakers but was traded to the Orlando Magic ahead of the deadline earlier this month. He landed a contract buyout from the Magic and joined the Bulls ahead of the stretch run.

Like Chicago, the Lakers are two games out of the play-in tournament on the Western Conference side of things. They may be better suited to make a late charge after adding D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt, but there is still plenty of work to do for LeBron James and Co.

And Beverley is hoping to stand in the way.