    Jim Larrañaga Touted as HOFer After Miami Rallies Past Texas to Reach Final Four

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 26, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 24: Head coach Jim Larranaga of the Miami Hurricanes watches his team in action against the Houston Cougars during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regionals held at T-Mobile Center on March 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Evert Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Evert Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Miami is headed to the Final Four of the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the first time in program history.

    The fifth-seeded Hurricanes defeated the second-seeded Texas Longhorns 88-81 in Sunday's Elite Eight contest to determine the champion of the Midwest Region. They earned a matchup with UConn in the Final Four and are now just two victories away from cutting down the nets as national champions for the first time ever.

    It looked as if Texas was going to cruise to a win for much of the contest, but Miami dominated crunch time to completely flip the script. All five starters scored in double figures, with Jordan Miller leading the way in a perfect shooting performance at 27 points on 7-of-7 from the field and 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.

    The win means Jim Larrañaga's rebuilding process is complete, and the head coach drew plenty of praise on social media:

    Brian Rauf @brauf33

    The crowning achievement of Jim Larranaga's career. He built a desolate Miami program into a consistent winner. Canes have won multiple ACC titles and now have their first ever Final Four appearance.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    Reminder: Jim Larrañaga has taken George Mason and Miami to their only Final Fours in program history. He's far and away the most successful coach at both schools. <br><br>Tonight should clinch it: Put him in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. A distinct legacy. It's never been easy.

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    Miami is a super fun and tough team and Larranaga is the most underrated coach in the country.<br>Nice job.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    Seventeen years to the day after he coached George Mason to a stunning win over No. 1 UConn to make the Final Four with the Patriots, Jim Larrañaga is going again with another team dressed (partly) in green: his Miami Hurricanes. <br><br>What a comeback. What a coach. What a team.

    Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande

    Jim Larrañaga is an treasure and deserves every bit of this. Genuinely happy for him.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Jim Larranaga has cemented his place in basketball history.<br><br>George Mason to the Final Four.<br><br>Miami to the Final Four.<br><br>Two INCREDIBLE feats. <a href="https://t.co/b1dnrZqg5T">https://t.co/b1dnrZqg5T</a>

    bomani @bomani_jones

    getting to the final four at miami *and* george mason...you don't even to say anything else about your career after that. take a bow, jim larrañaga.

    Bob Pompeani @KDPomp

    Miami is so poised. Jim Larranaga is terrific coach. Took George Mason to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Final4?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Final4</a> And NOW Great resolve for a team that was down by 13 points and comes back to get to their first ever <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Final4?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Final4</a> appearance.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    You can't help but enjoy Jim Larranaga. A true joy in this sport.

    CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 @CBSSportsCBB

    Jim Larrañaga joins Larry Brown as the 2nd head coach to take multiple programs to the Final Four as a 5-seed or worse. <a href="https://t.co/vgZCUgYlee">pic.twitter.com/vgZCUgYlee</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Jim Larrañaga shares a moment with his family after leading <a href="https://twitter.com/CanesHoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanesHoops</a> to their first Final Four <a href="https://t.co/ehK30nRkFn">pic.twitter.com/ehK30nRkFn</a>

    Sunday's first Elite Eight game was defined by defense as San Diego State defeated Creighton, but Texas offense had different ideas when it took the court. The Longhorns set the tone on that end of the floor while pouring in 45 first-half points to jump out to a quick lead.

    The bench combination of Brock Cunningham, Arterio Morris and Sir'Jabari Rice provided an important spark with forward Dylan Disu sidelined because of a foot injury, while Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr spearheaded the efforts for the starters.

    Texas extended the lead to double digits in the second half and seemed to be in full control with Carr facilitating and Allen attacking the lane, but Miami's balanced attack and ability to force turnovers allowed it to come storming back even though it wasn't relying on three-point shooting.

    An and-1 from Norchad Omier gave the ACC representatives the lead in the final six minutes and set the stage for the back-and-forth finish.

    That stage was dominated by Hurricane free throws, as their final 13 points came from the charity stripe. While that will leave a bad taste in Texas' mouth as a result, it was also a testament to the clutch shooting of Miller in particular with the game on the line.

    If that continues, UConn could be in trouble.

