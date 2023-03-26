Texas' Dylan Disu Out for Elite Eight Game vs. Miami with Foot Injury

Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Texas forward Dylan Disu will sit out Sunday's NCAA men's basketball tournament game against the Miami Hurricanes with a bone bruise in his left foot.

Disu left Texas' 83-71 Sweet Sixteen win over the Xavier Musketeers on Friday early and returned to the bench wearing a walking boot. Before the injury, he averaged 22.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the Longhorns' first two March Madness contests.

Texas must have a "next man up" mentality when facing down the Hurricanes without Disu, interim coach Rodney Terry said Saturday.

If the Longhorns can find the depth to win, it will mark the team's first trip to the Final Four in 20 years. Tipoff is at 5:05pm ET.

After contributing 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the Longhorns knock out the Colgate Raiders in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the 6'9" senior enjoyed his best game of the season during Texas' 71-66 second-round win over Penn State on March 18.

Disu led his team with season-high 28 points, and his 14 two-pointers broke a Longhorns record set by Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge for field goals in a single NCAA tournament game.

It was a stunning breakout for a forward who averaged 8.8 points per game, and only once recorded double-digit field goals, throughout Texas' regular season.

"I feel really confident right now," Disu told reporters after the Penn State game. "I think it comes from the encouragement of Coach Terry and my teammates. They're telling me to continue to do what I'm doing for a couple weeks now, and they believe in me."

Disu, whose early college career at Vanderbilt was limited by injuries, suffered the bone bruise prior to Friday's contest against Xavier, CBS reported. He only played two minutes before exiting the game.

Forward Christian Bishop should start for Texas against Miami. During Disu's absence on Friday, Bishop stepped up to record 18 points and snagged nine rebounds to help the Longhorns reach the Elite Eight.