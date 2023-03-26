Knicks Rumors: DaQuan Jeffries Agrees to Multi-Year Contract After 10-Day Stints

KeShawn Ennis/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly signing G League star DaQuan Jeffries to a multiyear contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, which comes after Jeffries finished his second 10-day contract with the Knicks.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.