Conor McGregor Hopes to Retire with UFC, Doesn't Want to Pursue Boxing After MMA

AP Photo/John Locher

Conor McGregor briefly flirted with a boxing career in 2017, losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a hugely hyped and lucrative fight. But it sounds as though the former featherweight and lightweight champion is sticking with the UFC for the duration of his fighting career.

"What, to go out and do a little side quest, and seeking to get some boxing dollars and all the rest of it?" he said on The MMA Hour (h/t Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting). "No, for me—for me, the UFC is pinnacle, and it's the company I love. It's a company, I wish to be with this company for the rest of my career. I hope we can continue."

The 34-year-old hasn't had much success in the UFC of late, losing three of his last four fights, including one of the biggest fights in MMA history against Khabib Nurmagomedov and a pair of losses against Dustin Poirier.

But with an expected matchup against Michael Chandler on the horizon—and only two fights left on his UFC contract—McGregor seemingly committed to continuing with the UFC for the rest of his career.

"I want to be in the UFC," he said. "My catalog is in the UFC. My highlight reel is in the UFC. Look, let's see what happens. I hope they feel the same also. I love the company dearly. It's changed my life. It's given me so much and it's helped me in many situations in my life. ... The UFC is my company."