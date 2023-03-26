USMNT vs. El Salvador: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Nations League

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men's national team needs a win or draw on Monday against El Salvador in their final match of group play to qualify for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

Christian Pulisic and Co. should expect to avoid defeat, if only because of historical results against their upcoming opponents. The Americans have one loss in 27 all-time meetings with the Central American side.

However, after a 1-1 draw the last time they faced off, the USMNT may be concerned that El Salvador can steal an important victory and qualify for the Nations League semifinals at their expense.

Pulisic ran the show in Friday's 7-1 win over Grenada that placed the USMNT in first place in Group D of Nations League A, scoring once and providing two assists. He'll be looked upon again to get the USMNT through its final test of pool play.

Weston McKennie and a few others who started on Friday should line up again on Monday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, but interim manager Anthony Hudson might be tempted into changes to restore senior players to the back line after resting them against Grenada.

USMNT vs. El Salvador Info

Date: Monday, March 27

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Top Storylines

USMNT Qualify for Concacaf Nations League Semifinal With Win Or Draw

The goal of the March international window was for the USMNT to qualify for the Nations League semifinals, and the Americans are in a fantastic position to do just that and even go on to defend their crown in the second edition of the tournament.

El Salvador has lost its last three matches since holding the Americans to a 1-1 draw in San Salvador on June 14, 2022. It only scored once in three friendly defeats to Peru, Nicaragua and Honduras.

The USMNT may not blast seven goals past the El Salvador defense, as it did against Grenada, but it should cruise to a victory despite its struggles against La Selecta last time out.

A win would put the Americans alongside the other powers of Concacaf in the Nations League semifinals. Mexico, Panama and Canada are currently in first place in the other three groups in League A.

Mexico holds a two-point lead on Jamaica in Group A, Panama is ahead by one point over Costa Rica in Group B and Canada is up on Honduras on goal differential. All of the first- and second-place sides in those groups play each other to finish out group play.

Participating in the most competitive matches is imperative for the Americans in the 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle. They are already qualified as one of the three hosts, so they must test themselves against the top teams in Concacaf at any opportunity and against the best teams in the world outside of Concacaf-sanctioned events.

The USMNT can set up a potentially huge summer if it takes care of business at home on Monday. It would have the Nations League semifinals and possibly the final on tap in June (if not the third-place playoff) before playing in the Gold Cup from June 24-July 16. The Americans beat Mexico in the finals of both competitions in 2021.

Earning continental supremacy again is an important first step for the USMNT as it builds up to the World Cup over the next few years.

What Lineup Changes Will Be Made?

Hudson opted for a mix of first-team regulars in midfield and attack and an inexperienced back line against Grenada.

That combination of players worked because the Americans overpowered Grenada from the start and were up by three goals in the first 31 minutes.

There should be more squad rotation at the back for Monday's match compared to the other two positional groups.

The Fulham pair of Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, AC Milan's Sergino Dest and Atlanta United's Miles Robinson could make up the starting back line on Monday, with a more experienced defense useful to ensure nothing unexpected happens against an El Salvador side that needs a win to advance to the Nations League semifinals.

Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, Joe Scally or Bryan Reynolds could enter off the bench as defensive reinforcements after starting on Friday.

The more complicated decisions come in midfield and attack. Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson, Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi occupied the midfield and forward positions against Grenada.

The same six players could start again on Monday, but an argument can be made that Daryl Dike should start over Pepi at striker. That would give the USMNT coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate both forwards in the March international window. Dike may play with some extra motivation because the game is inside his former club stadium in Orlando.

Alejandro Zendejas, who scored in his competitive USMNT debut on Friday, and Luca de la Torre would be the other two options to start to keep the top midfielders fresh.

However, Hudson could try have the game wrapped by around the 60th minute to then give Pulisic and others rest while others close out the result.

Regardless of which players land in the starting XI, the USMNT will be expected to have little trouble finishing off its Nations League group.

Prediction: USMNT 3, El Salvador 0.

The American attack will not be as dominant as it was against Grenada because El Salvador is a tougher opponent.

Pulisic and Co. should create a decent amount of chances against the El Salvador back line at home, and it helps the Americans that the Central American side has not earned a clean sheet in its last 11 matches.

If the first-choice defenders start, the Americans will have an even larger advantage, and that should lead to a clean sheet on home soil.