Full WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card Picks Including Roman Reigns vs. Cody RhodesMarch 27, 2023
Full WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card Picks Including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE will present WrestleMania 39 live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this Saturday and Sunday night, headlined by the monumental clash between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
That contest caps a two-night pay-per-view that will serve as the culmination of the top feuds and stories of the company's last year.
Can Rhodes defeat Reigns to win the title that has eluded his family for over 50 years, or will The Tribal Chief maintain his status as the undisputed top dog in professional wrestling?
Find out now with these previews and predictions for every one of the matches on this year's stacked WrestleMania card.
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Rey and Dominik Mysterio will clash in one of the most anticipated matches on the WrestleMania card. It is a grudge match between father and son; between an iconic competitor and the future of the industry.
What began with Dominik's shocking heel turn at Clash at the Castle in September and carried on through family holidays and even a prison stint for the third-generation competitor, will culminate in SoFi Stadium with one of the most emotionally fueled bouts of the weekend.
The outcome would appear to be rather obvious, with Rey silencing his spoiled brat of a son and putting an exclamation point on a momentous weekend that will also see him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
That is likely the result we get, with a crowd-pleasing ass-whupping to boot, but be on the lookout for a potential upset if there are any plans to extend the feud beyond WrestleMania. If that is the case, a Dominik win would build added heat for him and The Judgment Day faction he is part of moving forward.
For now, though, the safe prediction is the most sensible.
Prediction: Rey Mysterio
Men's WrestleMania Showcase Match
The first of two "showcase" matches added to the card in hopes of getting as many Superstars as possible onto the show, the men's Four-Way tag match features guys who have certainly earned an opportunity to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
The Street Profits and Alpha Academy have a long history of many matches, with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford getting the better of Chad Gable and Otis more often than not. Braun Strowman and Ricochet have emerged as a formidable team on SmackDown while The Viking Raiders are a threat to any team at any time.
The question is what WWE hopes to accomplish with this. Is there a title opportunity at stake? Is it a "just cuz" match? That would better help with accurately predicting who might walk away with their hands raised in victory.
Instead, looking into the future gives a better indication of who will pick up the win this weekend.
With Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn poised to defeat The Usos and win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, it would make sense to have a set of heel challengers ready to step up and try to spoil their reign.
Gable and Otis are on the outs thanks to the latter's budding relationship with Maximum Male Models and Maxxine Dupri, leaving Erik and Ivar as the best option.
With Ford and Dawkins potentially splitting, and Ricochet and Strowman unlikely to challenge the more popular Zayn and Owens, the Raiders get the nod in this one.
Prediction: The Viking Raiders
Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match
As opposed to the men's showcase, which features four teams randomly thrown together, the women's match at least has an overarching storyline in the form of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's torment of the SmackDown women's division.
Liv Morgan lost her title to Rousey while Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi and Natalya have all suffered beatdowns and injuries at the hands of the former UFC fighters. That those four women have formed teams and will now compete against the heels in Los Angeles is at least a fitting payoff to months of feuding.
The wild card will be the final addition to the match, which is likely to be a team of Chelsea Green and Carmella if recent creative decisions are any indication. They have no ties to anyone else in the field and would be there simply to get them on the card.
Despite what should be a revenge situation for the babyface SmackDown stars, the winners of this appear rather obvious.
Rousey has not won at WrestleMania in her last two outings. She is clearly the biggest star in the match and, even nursing injuries, should be expected to take the 'W' here.
Do not be surprised to see her and Baszler potentially challenge Lita and Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship sooner rather than later from there.
Prediction: Rousey and Baszler
Intercontinental Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre beat the life out of each other last summer in a feud that concluded with a Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook on SmackDown.
The Celtic Warrior rebounded from his loss to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle and came as close as anyone to dethroning The Ring General.
McIntyre and Sheamus reignited a friendship from there, joining forces to do battle with Imperium but recently, the former's focus on dethroning Gunther has created a schism in their relationship.
The Irishman accused McIntyre of chasing a title he knows means a lot to him and over the course of two matches, the rivals-turned-friends-turned-rivals competed for an opportunity to battle Gunther at WrestleMania. Except, no winner was determined, forcing WWE official Adam Pearce to make a Triple Threat match for The Showcase of the Immortals.
Three of the best wrestlers on the WWE roster, all with a penchant for physically punishing matches, will go up against each other for the right to leave Hollywood with the coveted strap.
The question is whether McIntyre and Sheamus can set aside their differences to do what no man has been able to since his main roster call-up last year: Pin Gunther's shoulders to the mat.
This would be a great spot to crown Sheamus, giving him a run with the one title that has eluded him over his Hall of Fame career. McIntyre could also benefit from having a bit of gold around his waist for the first time since losing the WWE title in 2021.
Despite those options, Gunther is hot right now following a thrilling Royal Rumble performance, and the company clearly has plans for him. Unless there are future programs already in mind for the other two, keeping the gold on The Ring General feels like the right move.
Prediction: Gunther retains
Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Bálor
Finn Bálor kicked Edge out of his own faction on the June 6 episode of Raw and assumed leadership of The Judgment Day.
Since then, the Irishman has made life a living hell for The Rated-R Superstar, including leaving both him and his wife, Beth Phoenix, lying at Extreme Rules in October.
Edge has had minor wins along the way, including a surprise return at the Royal Rumble and a mixed tag team victory with Phoenix over Bálor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber.
The cerebral heel has cut short the celebrations both times, though, escalating the rivalry to the point that Edge challenged him to a Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania.
Bálor has teased dusting off The Demon for the match while Edge has eluded to a "devil" persona that may include some fancy wardrobe alteration for the show. Regardless of attire, the match will have plenty of potential to steal the show and provide the feud and its fans an appropriate conclusion.
That is, as long as Triple H and the creative team can resist giving Edge an overabundance of time to work with because history suggests any time he tries for a longer match, the contests tend to underperform.
Like the Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio match elsewhere on the card, the outcome of this one would appear to be clear: Edge exorcises The Demon and puts this year-long feud behind him for good.
There is an argument to be made for protecting the Demon persona, especially since it lost the last time Bálor pulled it out against Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules in 2021, but this story needs to wrap up and the antihero needs to get that sweet revenge. He will.
Prediction: Edge
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
The match no one knew they needed. Because they don't.
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos will provide the physical spectacle that is a staple of WrestleMania dating back to Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd in a Bodyslam match at the inaugural event.
Omos will overwhelm The Beast Incarnate early, but Lesnar will fight back and deliver his largest F-5 to date. The clip will play all over social media, generate engagements and impressions, and the match will be deemed a success based on that alone.
Easy, peasy.
Prediction: Lesnar
Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL
The battle for women's division supremacy has been raging since SummerSlam 2022, when Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky returned to WWE and interrupted Becky Lynch's show of respect toward Bianca Belair.
A beatdown of The Man 24 hours ignited a rivalry that continues today and will write its conclusion inside SoFi Stadium.
WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus have returned to the company to provide backup for Lynch, who has repeatedly appeared to get one-up on the heels, only to be the recipient of a beatdown at their hands shortly afterward.
With the sides evened up, Lynch and Lita were able to wrest the women's tag team title away from Kai and Sky and will look to deal another blow to Damage CTRL's plans for divisional dominance in a star-studded Six-Woman Tag Team Match.
Considering WrestleMania is traditionally the culmination of top storylines, and this has stretched as long as it has, one would assume this would be the end for these six women.
If that is the case, the babyfaces go over and Lynch has her WrestleMania moment alongside two women responsible for inspiring an entire generation.
Depending on if there are any plans beyond the show for Stratus and Lita from a storytelling perspective, Bayley and Co. could win, but it would seem rather unlikely.
Especially since they were not consistently winning even at the height of Triple H and the creative team's attempts to establish them as the lead heel faction in the Raw women's division.
Prediction: Lynch, Stratus and Lita
Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
There are few who have been as consistently great as Bianca Belair has been since her ascension to the top of the women's division in WWE two years ago.
She has shown up, shown out and delivered some classic encounters with top stars like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley.
Along the way, she has become a superhero for young girls to admire. She is a workhorse, has continuously improved her performance and is everything WWE had hoped she would become when it tapped her for the Night One main event of WrestleMania 37.
As great as she has been as the titleholder, including becoming the longest-reigning black champion in WWE history, her run will end in Los Angeles at the hands of Asuka.
The Empress of Tomorrow returned to the company at the Royal Rumble, dominated inside the Elimination Chamber and recently proved to Belair that she cannot be trusted as she pursues the top prize on Monday nights.
It should be of no surprise that Triple H instantly resurrected the danger and mystique surrounding the Japanese-born competitor, who he famously booked to great effect during her historic run in NXT.
After five years of inconsistent booking and questionable creative, Asuka is darker and more mysterious than ever. By the end of WrestleMania weekend, she will also be champion.
Prediction: Asuka wins the title
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos
The best story in modern wrestling history will conclude at WrestleMania when reunited best friends Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.
Zayn infamously aligned himself with The Bloodline despite Owens' pleas for him to realize he was being used and manipulated by Roman Reigns. The Underdog from the Underground found out the hard way, but ultimately betrayed Reigns in a stunning moment at the Royal Rumble.
He would come up just short of winning the Undisputed WWE Univeral Championship from The Tribal Chief, then have his hard-earned friendship with Jey Uso disintegrate by way of a beatdown that left him lying.
At one point, he appeared to be a man without anyone to back him up. Then, he admitted his friendship with Owens and told his lifelong friend that he loves him, reigniting their bond and bringing them together in their crusade against the top faction in pro wrestling.
The Usos have enjoyed a historic reign as tag champions, dominating the division for well over a year. They have seized the opportunity that being a part of The Bloodline story has brought them and are, arguably, among the top five biggest stars in the company.
Jey, in particular, has really established himself as a main event entity during that period.
For the overarching story to progress, though, they have to drop the titles. Their loss has to be the first major crack in the foundation of The Bloodline, while Zayn and Owens accomplish their own goals of bringing down the top heel entity in the business.
Their win will generate one of the loudest ovations of the entire show, and The Usos will likely have another great match on which fans will judge their legacy in tag team wrestling.
Prediction: Owens and Zayn win the titles
SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have clashed on the WrestleMania stage before, back at the Performance Center show in 2020.
On that night, The Queen entered as the challenger and seeking to regain the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in over five years by beating the brightest young star the brand had to offer.
She did, adding another title to her already lengthy resume while Ripley experienced bitter defeat in her 'Mania debut. The Australian, now a top heel as one-quarter of The Judgment Day, will look to avenge that loss.
There is no question this match will be great. It was the first time, and Ripley was not near the level of competitor she is now. She has a great presence and understanding of what it takes to excel on the main roster, something she had yet to experience back at the turn of the decade.
Flair is as good as ever and has a propensity for performing up to the moment.
They have great chemistry and, given time, could easily steal the show from much higher-profile stars. That should not be a problem with the two-day format, ensuring The Queen and The Eradicator have the chance to live up to expectations.
Flair has a habit of winning matches at WrestleMania that she really has no business winning. We saw it last year in Dallas with her win over Rhonda Rousey, in 2018 against Asuka and in that aforementioned first encounter between her and Ripley.
While it is always a possibility based on her history, this year feels different.
Ripley has been a focal point under the Triple H regime and the match with Flair feels like his opportunity to right a wrong. He will, and Mami will claim her first SmackDown Women's Championship.
Prediction: Ripley wins the title
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
The rivalry between social media megastar Logan Paul and Seth Rollins is still in its infancy but that won't prevent it from being one of the most memorable matches on the WrestleMania card.
Paul eliminated The Visionary from the men's Rumble match, costing him the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of 'Mania.
The following month, he responded to Rollins calling him out by costing him the United States Championship inside Elimination Chamber. Since then, he has landed two picture-perfect right hands that have put Rollins down and out.
History suggests fans are in store for a show-stealing effort from the Superstars. Rollins may be the most consistently great wrestler on the WWE roster right now; and Paul has, in just five matches, proved himself to be one of the most dynamic performers in the industry.
They will leave everything they have in the ring at WrestleMania, but who will leave with their arm raised in victory?
Paul has lost two consecutive matches (vs. Roman Reigns and the Royal Rumble) and the idea of him dropping three in a row seems a bit far-fetched. At the same time, Rollins cannot really absorb another big-time loss. For as great as he is, his recent win-loss record on big stages is less-than-stellar.
Paul doesn't need the win to remain a celebrity or to connect with audiences when he comes back. Rollins is around all year and, as over as the entrance theme may be, fans will absolutely notice if he drops too many of these matches.
Look for The Visionary to score the win and set himself up for a banner year in 2023.
Prediction: Rollins
United States Championship Match: John Cena vs. Austin Theory
John Cena returns to a stage he is very familiar with to face an opponent that he is not in United States champion Austin Theory.
The brash titleholder is familiar with Cena, though, having idolized the franchise star growing up and modeling his career after him.
Thus far, there has been little in the way of an actual feud as Theory laid down the challenge, Cena accepted it and the match was made for WrestleMania. Maybe that changes in this final week before the showdown, but it does not necessarily have to.
Theory is ready to seize his spot in the WWE hierarchy, while Cena is set to prove that the Atlanta native is not ready. Except, he is.
Theory and Cena will kick off this year's WrestleMania in the show's opening match, as announced on SmackDown, and the United States champion will net the biggest win of his young career.
It may even rank as the biggest even when all is said and done much later on.
Theory will follow up last year's impressive showing against commentator and sports celebrity Pat McAfee by defeating Cena and announcing to the world that he is here to stay as the face of WWE's future.
Prediction: Theory retains
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns
For two years, Roman Reigns has stood atop the WWE mountain as the undisputed top star in the industry. He has lied, manipulated, humiliated, smashed, stacked and pinned anyone who dared stand between him and a successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense.
He has gaslit his own family to keep them in his corner, providing backup for The Tribal Chief in his quest to remain the Head of the Table. Always scheming, he has been the ultimate bad guy and a rare heel around whom the entire company can revolve.
Many have tried but all have failed to unseat him. Sunday night in Los Angeles, Cody Rhodes will be the latest to give it a go.
Unlike those who preceded him, though, The American Nightmare will be successful.
The 2023 men's Rumble winner has stated from the moment he arrived in WWE a year ago that his story ends with him winning the title that eluded his legendary father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.
"Finish the story," Rhodes told Zayn as if it was his own personal battle cry.
He will do just that, and his victory will be one of those unforgettable 'Mania moments that lives on in the annals of WWE lore.
The fans will herald his victory, as much for the storytelling that went into Reigns' run at the top as Rhodes' emotional triumph.
There will be pyro and coming out of Sunday night's weekend-closing broadcast, fans will feel like they are entering a new era of WWE programming, led by the grandson of a plumber and one of the most influential stars in modern wrestling history.
Prediction: Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship