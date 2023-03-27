Full WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card Picks Including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

13 of 13

Credit: WWE.com

For two years, Roman Reigns has stood atop the WWE mountain as the undisputed top star in the industry. He has lied, manipulated, humiliated, smashed, stacked and pinned anyone who dared stand between him and a successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense.

He has gaslit his own family to keep them in his corner, providing backup for The Tribal Chief in his quest to remain the Head of the Table. Always scheming, he has been the ultimate bad guy and a rare heel around whom the entire company can revolve.

Many have tried but all have failed to unseat him. Sunday night in Los Angeles, Cody Rhodes will be the latest to give it a go.

Unlike those who preceded him, though, The American Nightmare will be successful.

The 2023 men's Rumble winner has stated from the moment he arrived in WWE a year ago that his story ends with him winning the title that eluded his legendary father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

"Finish the story," Rhodes told Zayn as if it was his own personal battle cry.

He will do just that, and his victory will be one of those unforgettable 'Mania moments that lives on in the annals of WWE lore.

The fans will herald his victory, as much for the storytelling that went into Reigns' run at the top as Rhodes' emotional triumph.

There will be pyro and coming out of Sunday night's weekend-closing broadcast, fans will feel like they are entering a new era of WWE programming, led by the grandson of a plumber and one of the most influential stars in modern wrestling history.

Prediction: Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship