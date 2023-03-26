AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25

0 of 0

AEW

Next weekend may be the busiest of the year for pro wrestling fans, but AEW still made sure this weekend had some fun due to Friday's Rampage being preempted until Saturday.

After having already defeated Rey Fenix, Powerhouse Hobbs looked to pick up another win over a Lucha Bro when he took on Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT title.

Taya Valkyrie took on Leila Grey, The Acclaimed battled The Kingdom, and Brody King took on Jake Hager in a battle of the powerhouses.

Let's take a look at everything that went down during this week's special Saturday episode of Rampage.