ESPN's McShay on Will Levis: Evaluators Wonder If QB Will 'Figure out the Mechanics'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

ESPN's Todd McShay reported evaluators have concerns over Kentucky quarterback Will Levis' mechanics as the 2023 NFL draft approaches.

McShay made the remarks as part of overall takeaways following pro day performances from Levis and fellow top quarterback prospects C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young.

"That all said, you can still see the tightness in his mechanics, which aren't a finished product. Levis' placement on in-breaking throws wasn't ideal, with some passes arriving behind receivers. Really, the workout reminded me of his tape. There were 'wow' throws, but then he missed on ball location on others.

"He has the traits to do so many things that Young and Stroud can't, but evaluators are wondering if he will be able to figure out the mechanics. I'd like to see Levis work on his flexibility a bit, which would help him hit the layups and put the ball in the right spot with more consistency. Can he learn to keep receivers in stride with his timing and touch to maximize the production on each throw?"

Levis told reporters at his pro day that he's been focused on tightening his "mechanics of movement" in his delivery over the past eight weeks, per Eric Edholm of NFL.com.

The former Kentucky star certainly has the size (6'4", 229 pounds) and arm strength of a prototypical NFL signal-caller, but questions about his accuracy and mechanics remain.

B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen wrote Levis' "accuracy is below average." Vic Tafur of The Athletic noted that Levis' mechanics and footwork "need work."

Still, Levis' sky-high ceiling is evident, and that's why he's considered one of the top four quarterbacks in this year's draft and a surefire first-rounder.

The latest consensus big board from the NFL Mock Draft Database has Levis ninth overall. The last mock draft from the B/R NFL Scouting Department places Levis to the Detroit Lions at No. 6.

The NFL draft begins April 27 in Kansas City.