NFL Draft Rumors: Will Levis 'Quietly' Met with Texans amid Bryce Young, Stroud Buzz

Several teams are doing their due diligence on quarterback prospect Will Levis ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

"From the teams that went to dinner with him, the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders spent time with him, Mike Vrabel from the Tennessee Titans spent time with him," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. "(Levis) actually pretty quietly had a top-30 visit with the Houston Texans; that happened over the last several weeks."

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans have the top two picks are both are expected to take quarterbacks, although most expect Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud to be the first two off the board. The Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) and Tennessee Titans (No. 11) could also be realistic options for the former Kentucky quarterback.

