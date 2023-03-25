Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Teams Feel WR Isn't Same Player but Can Help a Contender

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the biggest names still available in free agency, but teams might have to temper expectations about how much he can help next season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the latest Saturday on SportsCenter:

"I continue to hear that there is some mutual interest between Beckham and the Jets, certainly could be something there. That feels real right now but nothing has progressed to a deal as of now. More than 12 teams saw his private workout in Arizona a few weeks ago. Most came away pretty impressed. They feel like he's still maybe not the player that he was six years ago but can help a contender right now."

The 30-year-old missed all of 2022 after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl the previous season.

Beckham was clearly at his best during his first three seasons with the New York Giants, earning Pro Bowl selections from 2014 to 2016. He had at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each season during that stretch and won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, when he led the NFL with 108.8 receiving yards per game.

Though he is no longer a superstar, Beckham showed with the Los Angeles Rams that he can still be a difference-maker. He had five touchdowns in eight games with the team in 2021, adding two more scores in the playoffs on the way to his first championship.

If he can return to that level after his knee injury, he would be worth adding.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the veteran is seeking $20 million per year, but Beckham said he is simply seeking more than $4 million.

The New York Jets have been widely linked to Beckham, although it might be difficult to fit him under the salary cap while also trying to acquire Aaron Rodgers.