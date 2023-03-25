Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2023: Best Hitting and Pitching Prospects to Draft

0 of 3

Fantasy baseball players have become accustomed to turning to the Baltimore Orioles roster to draft the best young prospects in the MLB.

Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez will join Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and others on the star-studded young Baltimore roster in 2023.

Henderson got a brief look at the majors at the end of the 2022 campaign, while Rodriguez will make his MLB debut in his first appearance.

Baltimore's pair of top prospects headline the list of the young players who should be targeted in the mid-to-late rounds of any fantasy baseball draft.

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll might end up as the top prospect with the highest average draft position.

Carroll marveled in his late-season stint in the majors in 2022, and he is expected to be a catalyst inside the Arizona lineup in his first full season.

A majority of the top prospects set to begin the 2023 campaign in the majors are hitters. Rodriguez is the only pitcher in the top 40 of MLB.com's top 100 prospects projected to begin the year at the highest level.