Jason Kidd Slams Mavericks' 'Dog S--t' 1st Half After Loss to Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets as the heavy favorite to come out with a win, yet they lost 117-109 at American Airlines Center to a team that has been one of the worst in the NBA this year.

Dallas put together an atrocious first half, entering halftime down 69-55. The first quarter itself was particularly ugly as the Mavs were outscored 37-26.

After the loss, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd didn't mince words while discussing the game with reporters:

With Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić both having been healthy enough to suit up for Friday's game, it's hard to believe the Mavericks suffered such a disappointing loss.

For what it's worth, Dončić did his part, finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes. Irving notched 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes.

And while Dwight Powell and Christian Wood each had 14 points, the performances of Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber were subpar. Bullock finished with six points and six rebounds, and Kleber finished with four points and two rebounds.

The scoring wasn't as much of a problem as the defense, though, which allowed Charlotte to shoot 48.3 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Dallas hasn't had a capable defense all season. It sits 23rd in the NBA with a defensive rating of 115.8.

With Friday's loss, the Mavs dropped to 11th in the Western Conference with a 36-38 record. If the team can't figure out its defense, it's not going to last very long in the playoffs, provided it gets there.