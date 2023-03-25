X

    Jason Kidd Slams Mavericks' 'Dog S--t' 1st Half After Loss to Hornets

    Erin WalshMarch 25, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - MARCH 22: Head Coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors on March 22, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets as the heavy favorite to come out with a win, yet they lost 117-109 at American Airlines Center to a team that has been one of the worst in the NBA this year.

    Dallas put together an atrocious first half, entering halftime down 69-55. The first quarter itself was particularly ugly as the Mavs were outscored 37-26.

    After the loss, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd didn't mince words while discussing the game with reporters:

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Jason Kidd on the first half: "It was awful. Dog shit."

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Jason Kidd: "We should have been booed in the first quarter." <a href="https://t.co/Kqe0CDHObk">https://t.co/Kqe0CDHObk</a>

    With Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić both having been healthy enough to suit up for Friday's game, it's hard to believe the Mavericks suffered such a disappointing loss.

    For what it's worth, Dončić did his part, finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes. Irving notched 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes.

    And while Dwight Powell and Christian Wood each had 14 points, the performances of Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber were subpar. Bullock finished with six points and six rebounds, and Kleber finished with four points and two rebounds.

    The scoring wasn't as much of a problem as the defense, though, which allowed Charlotte to shoot 48.3 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

    Dallas hasn't had a capable defense all season. It sits 23rd in the NBA with a defensive rating of 115.8.

    With Friday's loss, the Mavs dropped to 11th in the Western Conference with a 36-38 record. If the team can't figure out its defense, it's not going to last very long in the playoffs, provided it gets there.