    Christian Pulisic Hailed as USMNT's 'Best Player' on Twitter in 7-1 Rout of Grenada

    Erin WalshMarch 25, 2023

    AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 3: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USMNT at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
    John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

    The United States men's national team cruised to a 7-1 victory over Grenada in its third match of the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday at Kirani James National Stadium in St. George's, Grenada.

    The USMNT is now in firm control of Group D in League A of the CONCACAF Nations League with two wins and one draw.

    The Americans dominated nearly every aspect of Friday's game, leading in shots on target (12-3), possession (60 percent to 31 percent) and pass accuracy (88 percent to 72 percent).

    Nearly every player got in on the action during Friday night's game as Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Alejandro Zendejas all scored goals. For Zendejas, it was his first USMNT goal.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Alejandro Zendejas' first USMNT goal makes it 7-1 😱<br><br>Watch on TNT 📺 <a href="https://t.co/JeixHbQZPI">pic.twitter.com/JeixHbQZPI</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Two first-half assists ✅<br>Second-half goal ✅<br><br>Christian Pulisic is cooking 🍳<br><br>Watch on TNT 📺 <a href="https://t.co/WgUtGHUcs1">pic.twitter.com/WgUtGHUcs1</a>

    Additionally, Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie each scored twice in the win.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Another one for Ricardo Pepi 🚂<br><br>Wach on TNT 📺 <a href="https://t.co/1iHGQWb9j7">pic.twitter.com/1iHGQWb9j7</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Weston McKennie scores his second goal in three minutes ✨<br><br>Watch on TNT 📺 <a href="https://t.co/0CniezOZtz">pic.twitter.com/0CniezOZtz</a>

    But while Pepi and McKennie combined for four goals, it was Pulisic who caught the attention of fans on Twitter after a dominant, well-rounded performance:

    Alexi Lalas @AlexiLalas

    Easy first half. Pulisic best player on the field, dangerous every time he touched the ball. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> 🇺🇸⚽️

    Seth Vertelney @svertelney

    haven't seen Pulisic roast this many dudes in a game in years. also GET HIM OFF THE FIELD

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    Involved in all 5 goals. . CP10. <br><br>Now get Christian Pulisic off the field. Please.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    PULISIC! Pour it on USMNT!

    Leander Schaerlaeckens @LeanderAlphabet

    I think a game like this is helpful for Christian Pulisic. A game to just cook and sauce on dudes, in the parlance. It's good for his confidence. A little reminder of the things he did a lot more of when he first broke into the team.

    Andrew Stern @AndrewJStern

    Pulisic just breaking ankles and embarrassing dudes for fun out here

    Felipe Cárdenas @FelipeCar

    I'm buying this version of Pulisic all day

    Pulisic has long been touted as the best player on the U.S. roster, so his performance on Friday night shouldn't come as a surprise. The Chelsea star will look to keep the momentum going moving forward, especially with a much more difficult matchup on tap next week.

    The United States will be back in action on Monday against El Salvador. The two teams previously met in CONCACAF Nations League action in June, and that match ended in a draw after Jordan Morris tied it 1-1 in second-half stoppage time.