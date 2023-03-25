Christian Pulisic Hailed as USMNT's 'Best Player' on Twitter in 7-1 Rout of Grenada

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men's national team cruised to a 7-1 victory over Grenada in its third match of the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday at Kirani James National Stadium in St. George's, Grenada.

The USMNT is now in firm control of Group D in League A of the CONCACAF Nations League with two wins and one draw.

The Americans dominated nearly every aspect of Friday's game, leading in shots on target (12-3), possession (60 percent to 31 percent) and pass accuracy (88 percent to 72 percent).

Nearly every player got in on the action during Friday night's game as Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Alejandro Zendejas all scored goals. For Zendejas, it was his first USMNT goal.

Additionally, Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie each scored twice in the win.

But while Pepi and McKennie combined for four goals, it was Pulisic who caught the attention of fans on Twitter after a dominant, well-rounded performance:

Pulisic has long been touted as the best player on the U.S. roster, so his performance on Friday night shouldn't come as a surprise. The Chelsea star will look to keep the momentum going moving forward, especially with a much more difficult matchup on tap next week.

The United States will be back in action on Monday against El Salvador. The two teams previously met in CONCACAF Nations League action in June, and that match ended in a draw after Jordan Morris tied it 1-1 in second-half stoppage time.