Lamar Jackson Rumors: 'No Evidence' Colts, Commanders or Falcons Contacted Ravens QB

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Opposing teams have not been aggressive in trying to acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason despite seemingly having the opportunity to sign one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

"There's been a lot of talk of teams, such as the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons, that could make a run at Jackson. There's been no evidence that they have," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported.

That comes after ESPN's Stephen Holder reported the Colts "haven't ruled out a pursuit" of Jackson this offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning he can sign an offer sheet with any team. The Ravens would then have an opportunity to match the deal or let him leave.

The format of the non-exclusive tag could cause some teams to shy away, even if there is initial interest.

"Based on the conversations I've had, there are teams interested in pursuing a potential Jackson trade if he decides he wants out of Baltimore, but I don't know that you'll see anyone submit a formal offer sheet that puts two first-round draft picks at risk if the Ravens don't match," ESPN's Dan Graziano reported earlier this month.

This would limit the "evidence" that teams have been trying to make a run at Jackson.

Considering he doesn't have an agent and the NFL warned teams about negotiating with non-certified agents, it could be difficult for anyone to work out a formal deal for the quarterback.

Of course, it would make sense for several teams to at least consider adding a player who has two Pro Bowl selections and one MVP award.

The Colts seemingly have their eyes on finding a new quarterback in the 2023 draft, although the No. 4 selection might be too late to take top prospects C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. Without a trade, the team could be left with riskier options Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

The Atlanta Falcons are seemingly planning to go into next year with 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder as the starter, while the Washington Commanders hope to build around 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell. The two players have a combined five career starts and are yet to prove they can be professional starters.

The Commanders signed Jacoby Brissett in free agency, but he is still not a long-term solution at the position.

Adding Jackson would make either team an instant playoff contender, although it's clear both are staying patient in their pursuit for the star quarterback.