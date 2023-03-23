NFL Warns Teams of Negotiating With Uncertified Agent in Lamar Jackson Contract Talks

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The NFL sent a memo to teams on Thursday warning them about uncertified agent Ken Francis, who "may be contacting clubs and attempting to persuade club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Teams are prohibited from negotiating offer sheets or trades with agents not certified by the NFLPA. Jackson is not currently represented by an agent, certified or uncertified.

The Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier this month, which makes him eligible to negotiate with other teams in free agency.

Jackson refuted the report via Twitter:

The Ravens have the ability to match any offer sheet Jackson might receive in free agency. He has until July 17 to sign a long-term contract or he'll have to play the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio first reported Tuesday of an uncertified representative reaching out to teams on Jackson's behalf. A source told Florio that the representative was informing teams that Jackson was ready to move on from the Ravens.

"As one source explained it, the person has said that Jackson does not want a fully-guaranteed contract," Florio added. "Some regard this as a possible exercise in semantics, with Jackson still wanting a very significant amount fully guaranteed—up to $200 million or more—with one more more non-guaranteed years on the back end."

The NFL also had to warn teams about uncertified agents last season when Saint Omni was allegedly contacting teams in regards to a trade for former Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

Jackson deserves a lucrative multiyear contract following five impressive seasons in Baltimore that were highlighted by a 2019 MVP award, two Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro selection.

The 26-year-old had a solid 2022 campaign despite missing time with a knee sprain, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 764 yards and three scores.

Jackson would be a significant upgrade for many teams under center.

The Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are among the teams the Louisville product has been linked to this offseason. However, it's unclear how many of those franchises are still interested.