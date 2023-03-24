MLB Rumors: Miles Mikolas, Cardinals Agree to 2-Year, $40M Contract Extension

Joe Puetz/Getty Images

Two-time All-Star Miles Mikolas has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the two sides had an agreement. Jesse Rogers of ESPN added the deal will pay the right-hander $40 million.

Mikolas, who was set to become a free agent after the upcoming season, is now under contract with the Cardinals through 2025.

