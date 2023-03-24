X

    MLB Rumors: Miles Mikolas, Cardinals Agree to 2-Year, $40M Contract Extension

    Adam WellsMarch 24, 2023

    ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 08: Miles Mikolas #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium on October 08, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)
    Joe Puetz/Getty Images

    Two-time All-Star Miles Mikolas has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with the St. Louis Cardinals.

    Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the two sides had an agreement. Jesse Rogers of ESPN added the deal will pay the right-hander $40 million.

    Mikolas, who was set to become a free agent after the upcoming season, is now under contract with the Cardinals through 2025.

