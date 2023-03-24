Lakers' Anthony Davis: Relationship With LeBron James Among NBA's Best Despite Rumors

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Anthony Davis denied recent reports that he isn't close with Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James.

"Me and Bron have one of the best relationships I think in the NBA as far as duos or teammates, regardless," Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "But they don't see that. They don't see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff."

Questions about their relationship have surfaced since Davis was seemingly indifferent on the bench while James was setting the all-time scoring record:

"They're not boys," Colin Cowherd said of Davis and James on his podcast earlier this month (h/t Paolo Songco of Clutch Points). "It's not hostile, but they're not guys, right? You can tell from body language."

