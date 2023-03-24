X

    Lakers' Anthony Davis: Relationship With LeBron James Among NBA's Best Despite Rumors

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 24, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Injured LeBron James congratulates Anthony Davis after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on March 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
    Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    Anthony Davis denied recent reports that he isn't close with Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James.

    "Me and Bron have one of the best relationships I think in the NBA as far as duos or teammates, regardless," Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "But they don't see that. They don't see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff."

    Questions about their relationship have surfaced since Davis was seemingly indifferent on the bench while James was setting the all-time scoring record:

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    Had this DM'ed to me. Can't help but wonder what was up with AD tonight. <a href="https://t.co/zTruSPcqSk">pic.twitter.com/zTruSPcqSk</a>

    "They're not boys," Colin Cowherd said of Davis and James on his podcast earlier this month (h/t Paolo Songco of Clutch Points). "It's not hostile, but they're not guys, right? You can tell from body language."

