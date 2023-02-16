X

    Colin Cowherd: LeBron James' Camp Upset with Anthony Davis; Lakers PF Linked to Mavs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 16, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 30: LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 30, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers are never too far from their next rumor of internal turmoil.

    Trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz was not only about improving the team on the court, but also lifting up the general atmosphere in the locker room. Westbrook may not be the only star who grew discontented in L.A., though.

    Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd reported Thursday on his radio show that LeBron James "is not happy" with teammate Anthony Davis and wants Davis held more accountable.

    Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd

    "LeBron has always tried to get along with everybody... Michael Jordan would have just called out Westbrook or Anthony Davis." <br><br>— <a href="https://twitter.com/ColinCowherd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ColinCowherd</a> <a href="https://t.co/3VeAkjMr3x">pic.twitter.com/3VeAkjMr3x</a>

    Cowherd added that a trade to the Dallas Mavericks could be in play for the eight-time All-Star in the offseason.

    Prior to suffering a foot injury, Davis was playing some of the best basketball of his career. He averaged 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds in his first 25 games, a stretch that included a 55-point, 17-rebound outing in a Dec. 4 win over the Washington Wizards.

    The 29-year-old hasn't been the same player since returning to the court. In his last 10 games, he's putting up 22.5 points per game and shooting just 19.0 percent from beyond the arc.

    Plenty of fans noticed how Davis remained glued to the bench when James sank the shot that made him the NBA's all-time leading scorer, questioning whether it spoke to a larger issue.

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    Had this DM'ed to me. Can't help but wonder what was up with AD tonight. <a href="https://t.co/zTruSPcqSk">pic.twitter.com/zTruSPcqSk</a>

    Jared Silverman @JaredWAFB

    What was up with Anthony Davis sitting while Lebron broke the NBA all-time scoring record??? Not a good look imo. <a href="https://t.co/JX7ca6QJEi">pic.twitter.com/JX7ca6QJEi</a>

    He explained later how his mood merely reflected the fact the Lakers were trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder at that point in the game.

    Coming out of the trade deadline, general attitudes about the Lakers shifted dramatically. General manager Rob Pelinka did well to improve the supporting cast and land the shooters the team desperately needed.

    Based on Cowherd's report, Pelinka may have only earned himself a temporary respite.