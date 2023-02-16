Colin Cowherd: LeBron James' Camp Upset with Anthony Davis; Lakers PF Linked to Mavs

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are never too far from their next rumor of internal turmoil.

Trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz was not only about improving the team on the court, but also lifting up the general atmosphere in the locker room. Westbrook may not be the only star who grew discontented in L.A., though.

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd reported Thursday on his radio show that LeBron James "is not happy" with teammate Anthony Davis and wants Davis held more accountable.

Cowherd added that a trade to the Dallas Mavericks could be in play for the eight-time All-Star in the offseason.

Prior to suffering a foot injury, Davis was playing some of the best basketball of his career. He averaged 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds in his first 25 games, a stretch that included a 55-point, 17-rebound outing in a Dec. 4 win over the Washington Wizards.

The 29-year-old hasn't been the same player since returning to the court. In his last 10 games, he's putting up 22.5 points per game and shooting just 19.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Plenty of fans noticed how Davis remained glued to the bench when James sank the shot that made him the NBA's all-time leading scorer, questioning whether it spoke to a larger issue.

He explained later how his mood merely reflected the fact the Lakers were trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder at that point in the game.

Coming out of the trade deadline, general attitudes about the Lakers shifted dramatically. General manager Rob Pelinka did well to improve the supporting cast and land the shooters the team desperately needed.

Based on Cowherd's report, Pelinka may have only earned himself a temporary respite.